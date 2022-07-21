India logs 21,566 Covid cases, 45 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi: India reported 21,566 new Covid infections in past 24 hours, against previous day’s 20,557 count, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In the same period, 45 more Covid deaths were reported taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,870.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally increased to 1,48,881 cases, accounting for 0.34 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 18,294 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,31,50,434. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also risen to 4.25 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 4.51 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 5,07,360 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.11 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 200.91 crore, achieved via 2,64,98,391 sessions.

Over 3.82 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.