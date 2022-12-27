India logs 157 new Covid Infections in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, India registered a total of 157 fresh Covid-19 cases, against the 196 reported the previous day.

Nation
By IANS 0
covid cases in india
Photo: IANS

New Delhi:  In the last 24 hours, India registered a total of 157 fresh Covid-19 cases, against the 196 reported the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

There were no Covid deaths reported in the same period.

The active caseload currently stands at 3,421 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Related News

China-returnee among 12 passengers tested Covid positive at…

Mehrauli murder: Aaftab taken to CBI forensic office for…

4 men arrested in Lucknow for selling illegal drugs via dark…

Uttar Pradesh: After Agra, Uttar Pradesh has got its second…

The weekly and daily positivity rates stood at 0.18 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively.

The recovery of 163 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,43,342. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 49,464 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.99 crore.

With 97,622 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 inoculation coverage exceeded 220.06 crore as of Tuesday morning.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.