India logs 1,326 fresh Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in past 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Monday reported 1,326 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday, taking India’s cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,53,592.

With eight fatalities, the death toll climbed to 5,29,024 which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, according to the data.

The active caseload at 17,912 accounts for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,723 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,06,656. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.59 per cent and 1.08 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 83,167 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.09 crore.

As of Monday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.63 crore.