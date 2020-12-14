Bhubaneswar: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla claims that Coronavirus vaccination is likely to begin in India by January and by October all the countrymen can return to their normal lives.

He said that his firm is expecting to approval for the emergency-use of its Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by month-end which is testing and manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate.

During his speech at The Economic Times Global Business Summit, Adar Poonawala said that he hopes that all will be vaccinated in India by October 2021, after which everyone can get back their normal life again. He said, “By the end of this month, we can get an emergency license, but the license for wider use can be obtained later.

‘Hopefully with the regulators nod, India’s vaccination campaign can start by January 2021. The day 20 percent of the Indian population was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, it would revive confidence and emotions in people and following which hopefully there will be enough vaccines for everyone and normal life will be back on track by September-October next year”, added Adar Poonawala.

The Serum Institute of India is currently testing and manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate in India and CEO Adar Poonawala has promised to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to India first.