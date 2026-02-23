India launches new national counter-terrorism policy ‘Prahaar’

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a new national counter-terrorism policy and strategy called ‘Prahaar’. The strategy aims to criminalize all terrorist acts and deny access to funds, weapons and safe havens to the terrorists, their financiers and supporters.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its official release says, “India has been at the forefront of the ongoing fight against terrorism for several decades now. While the nature of threats continues to change and present new challenges, India has remained consistently opposed to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

It also says, “Terrorism has no religion, nationality, or community. India condemns all forms of terrorism and follows a zero-tolerance policy, ensuring that violence cannot be justified under any circumstances.”

Here are the policies and strategies of ‘Prahaar’:

P revention of terror attacks to protect Indian citizens and interests

revention of terror attacks to protect Indian citizens and interests R esponses, which are swift and proportionate to the threat posed;

esponses, which are swift and proportionate to the threat posed; A ggregating internal capacities for achieving synergy in a whole-of-government approach;

ggregating internal capacities for achieving synergy in a whole-of-government approach; H uman rights and ‘Rule of Law’ based processes for mitigation of threats;

uman rights and ‘Rule of Law’ based processes for mitigation of threats; A ttenuating the conditions enabling terrorism, including radicalization;

ttenuating the conditions enabling terrorism, including radicalization; A ligning and shaping the international efforts to counter terrorism;

ligning and shaping the international efforts to counter terrorism; Recovery and resilience through a whole-of-society approach.

The Ministry of Home Affairs states, “India remains committed to international cooperation and collaboration. To build consensus on the understanding of terrorism and the rights of victims of terrorism, India will continue to work for a comprehensive framework on international terrorism while pursuing its counter-terrorism policy and strategy ‘Prahaar’, which aims to criminalize all terrorist acts and deny access to funds, weapons and safe havens to the terrorists, their financiers and supporters.”

Additionally it also states, “India would continue its efforts together with the international community, to counter the global challenge of misuse of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) for terrorist purposes. Besides, investment in technology and partnerships with private enterprise have been included to mitigate futuristic terror threats.”

