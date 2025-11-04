“India is a global superpower”: Israel Foreign Minister

Advertisement

Delhi: “India is a global superpower”, said Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. He called for long-term strategic partnership with New Delhi. ANI reported this today.

At the meeting with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar of Israel says, “I believe that India is the future, I told you that. India is the world’s largest democracy and the fastest-growing economy. India is a global superpower. Israel is a regional powerhouse. Our nations already share a warm friendship. Our goal is to build a long-term strategic partnership between Israel and India.”

