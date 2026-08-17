India inks Rs 1,943 crore deal to lease two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones for Navy

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New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI) for the leasing of two MQ-9B Sea Guardian High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) for the Indian Navy for a period of 30 months.

“The contract is valued at approximately Rs 1,943 crore,” the ministry informed.

The contract was signed in the presence of Additional Secretary & Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence, A Anbarasu, at Kartavya Bhawan-2, New Delhi on August 17, 2026.

“The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) for the leasing of two MQ-9B Sea Guardian High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) for the Indian Navy for a period of 30 months,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The MQ-9B Sea Guardian HALE RPAS is equipped with advanced systems, state-of-the-art sensors and sophisticated payloads.

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“The MQ-9B Sea Guardian HALE RPAS, equipped with advanced systems, state-of-the-art sensors and sophisticated payloads, will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s Maritime Domain Awareness capabilities,” the Ministry said.

The systems will provide persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance coverage over vast areas of the maritime domain.

“The systems will provide persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance coverage over vast areas of the maritime domain, strengthening India’s ability to monitor and respond to developments across the Indian Ocean Region,” the Ministry said.

(Source: ANI)