ANI Photo

India Inches Closer To 96L Covid Cases

By IANS

New Delhi: With 36,595 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally increased to 95,71,559 on Friday, as 540 more fatalities took the Covid-19 toll to 1,39,188, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India witnessed a 3% rise in fresh cases and 2.7 rise in deaths since Thursday.

Currently, there are 4,16,082 active cases, whereas 90,16,289 patients have been discharged so far, including 42,916 discharged in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate stands at 94.2 per cent and fatality at 1.45 as per cent, the Ministry said.

The samples tested up to December 3 is 14,47,27,749 including 11,70,102 tested on Thursday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,37,358 cases till date. It has 85,535 active cases and recorded 47,472 Covid-19 deaths so far.

According to the Ministry, over 70 per cent of the daily new cases were reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

You might also like
Nation

Cyclone Burevi Weakens Into Deep Depression

Business

Petrol And Diesel Rates Fall In Bhubaneswar On Friday

Business

Gold Rate Rises Sharply In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here

Nation

Union government gave this important information on 2 thousand rupee notes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.