India Gifts Horses, Dogs To Bangladesh Army

New Delhi: Strengthening bilateral ties with Bangladesh, the Indian Army gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Dhaka.

These equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veterinary Corps of Indian Army.

The Indian Army has also trained their Bangla counterparts for training and handling these special dogs and horses.

The Indian Army delegation was led by Major General Narinder Singh Khroud, Chief of Staff of Brahmastra Corps whereas the Bangladesh Army delegation was led by Major General Mohammad Humayun Kabir, who is Commanding the Jessore-based Division.

The presentation ceremony was held at Petrapole — Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the India — Bangladesh Border.

Brig J.S. Cheema from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka was also present at the event.

“The performance of military dogs in Indian Army has been commendable. We are always ready to extend our assistance to a friendly country like Bangladesh in issues concerning security. When it comes to security, the dogs have proven their mettle. The dogs which have been handed over, are extremely effective in mine detection and contraband items,” said Maj Gen Narinder Singh, Chief of Staff, Brahmastra Corps.

India’s partnership with Peoples Republic of Bangladesh stands out as a role model in the region for good neighbourly relations.

With this gesture the bond which two countries share is expected to grow even stronger.

