India faces 100% US tariff risk as Russia sanctions bill advances

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New Delhi: India could face tariffs of up to 100% on its exports to the US under a Russia sanctions bill that has advanced in the US House of Representatives.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared a procedural vote by 214-211.

The legislation plans to tighten sanctions on Russia and its energy sector, including vessels involved in allegedly evading sanctions.

The bill would give President Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major purchasers of Russian oil and gas.

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India and China are among the countries potentially affected because of their purchases of Russian energy.

The Senate had already passed the legislation in August. The House must approve it before it can be sent to the President for signature. A final House vote is expected shortly.

An amendment has also been proposed to explicitly name India and nine other countries as eligible for the secondary tariffs.

Another amendment seeks to remove the provision granting the President broad tariff powers.