India COVID Tally Crosses 50-lakh Mark With Spike Of Over 90,000 New Cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: India’s coronavirus cases tally crossed the 50-lakh mark on Wednesday with a spike of 90,123 cases and 1,290 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 50,20,360, including 9,95,933 active cases as India’s recovery rate rose to 78.28 per cent. A total of 39,42,361 patients stand cured.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in India as it continues to witness a sharp rise of 10.7 lakh cases as it continued to report more than 17,000 cases a day. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi, the national capital, is also witnessing a sharp spike over the past few weeks.

The government on Monday said India has been managing the Covid-19 crisis well and more efforts will be taken as the situation evolves.

