New Delhi: India has demonstrated an exponential increase in the number of COVID-19 cumulative tests since Jan 2020. It has crossed the landmark of 10 crore (10,01,13,085) total tests on Friday, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In an another achievement, 14,42,722 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it added.

The country’s testing capacities have multiplied manifold with nearly 2000 labs across the country and with collaborative efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments. More than 15 lakh samples can be tested every day.

With 1989 testing labs in the country including 1122 Government laboratories and 867 Private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost.