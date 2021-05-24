New Delhi: India has reported 2,22,315 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Monday taking the tally to 2,67,52,447.

A total of 4454 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 3,03,720 so far.

A total of 3,02,544 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,37,28,011. The daily active cases tally rose to 27,20,716.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 19,28,127 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 33,05,36,064 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 10,47,778 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 19,60,51,962.