New Delhi: With 2,40,842 fresh cases of Covid-19, India on Sunday witnessed the lowest rise in infection since April 21, even as 3,741 people died due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,65,30,132 with 28,05,399 active cases and 2,99,266 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,55,102 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,34,25,467 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 19,50,04,184 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 16,04,542 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,86,07,937 samples have been tested up to May 22 for Covid-19. Of these 21,23,782 samples were tested on Saturday.

India registered record deaths due to Covid on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths — the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst-hit by the pandemic.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.