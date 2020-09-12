India COVID-19 update: 97,570 new positive cases reported in last 24 hours

New Delhi: A whopping number of 97,570 fresh COVID-19 cases reported across in India in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike of the country so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the coronavirus positive tally in the country rose to 46,59,985 with the fresh reports of the 97,570 new cases.

Likewise, the death toll due to coronavirus in India rose to 77,472 after fresh reports of 1,201 deaths.

Currently, there are a total of 9,58,316 active cases including 36,24,197 cured/discharged/migrated number of the patients.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with 2,61,798 active cases and 28,282 deaths due to COVID-19 while Andhra Pradesh in the second position has a total of 97,338 active cases and 4,702 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 48,482 active cases and 8,154 deaths due to COVID-19. Karnataka, on the other hand, has 1,01,556 active cases and 6,937 deaths.

Delhi has a total of 25, 416 active cases, and 4,666 fatalities from the virus.

On the other hand, the global coronavirus count stands at 28,331,928 and 913,018 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University’s latest update.

The US continues to be the worst affected country from the virus with 6,443,227

cases and 192,968 deaths while India continues to be the second-worst affected country from the virus, after Brazil, Johns Hopkins University added further.