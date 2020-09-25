New-Delhi: India coronavirus tally has crossed 58 lakh mark after 86,052 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,141 deaths have also been reported.

India currently has 9,70,116 active cases while 47,56,165 people have recovered. The country’s death toll has now gone up to 92,290, according to latest data on the health ministry’s website.

India’s recovery rate continued to improve as the country’s daily recovered cases exceeded the daily infections for the sixth consecutive day. The total Covid-19 recoveries now stands at 46,74,987.

Nearly 74 per cent of the new Covid-19 recoveries are from 10 states and UT, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, UP, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.