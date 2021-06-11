India continues to record below 1L Covid cases; 3,403 deaths in last 24 hours

By WCE 7
india covid cases
New Delhi: India has recorded below one lakh daily coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day with 91,702 fresh reports in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Friday taking the tally to 2,92,74,823.

A total of 3,403 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 3,63,079 so far.

A total of 1,34,580 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,77,90,073. The daily active caseload declines to 11,21,671 in last 24 hours.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 20,44,131 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 37,42,42,384 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 33,58,956 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 24,60,85,649.

