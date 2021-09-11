India continues report decline in new Covid cases

New Delhi: India continues to record a decline on Saturday with 33,376 fresh Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,32,08,330, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs. India had reported 34,973 Covid infections on Friday.

At the same time, the country registered as many as 308 deaths, pushing the total Covid related deaths to 4,42,317.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 32,198 Covid-infected patients recovered, pushing the country’s total recovery numbers to 3,23,74,497. As per the data, the Covid recovery rate stood at 97.49 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was reported at 2.26 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 78 days, while the daily positivity rate at the same period was reported at 2.10 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 12 days.

The total active cases rose to 3,91,516, which is 1.18 per cent of the total Covid cases reported in the country.

Kerala has been the most Covid affected state in the country for the last many weeks, and on Friday it registered 33,376 fresh cases.

The health ministry’s report also said that a total of 54,01,96,989 samples for Covid-19 have been tested in the country, of which 15,92,135 were tested in the last 24 hours.

India has so far administered 73,05,89,688 doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 68,05,102 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.