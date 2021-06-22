India continues low streak of daily COVID-19 cases; 42,640 positive cases & 1,167 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported its lowest daily case in the last 91 days, said Union Health Ministry with 42,640 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, according to the data released on Tuesday taking the tally to 2,99,77,861.

A total of 1,167 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 3,89,302 so far.

A total of 81,839 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,89,26,038. The daily active caseload declines to 6,62,521 in last 24 hours.

A total of 86,16,373 people have been inoculated in the country on Monday marking a remarkable goal in the ongoing largest vaccination drive taking the the cumulative number of vaccinated people to 28,87,66,201.

The total number of samples tested up to 21st June is 39,40,72,142 including 16,64,360 samples tested on Monday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).