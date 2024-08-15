India celebrating 78th Independence Day today, Check details inside

New Delhi: India is celebrating the 78th Independence Day today. On the occasion of celebrating the freedom of the Nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort at 7.30 am.

After hoisting the flag, PM Modi delivered his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech. This year’s Independence Day theme is “Viksit Bharat @ 2047.”

The 78th Independence Day celebration will portray the government’s efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. As many as 6,000 special guests have been invited to the event from different walks of life — youth, tribal community, farmers and women.

Meanwhile, in Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will unfurl the national flag at the state-level Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar.

According to a list released by the government mentioning the ministers and collectors who will hoist the national flag at various district-level the Independence Day celebration, deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will hoist the tricolor in Nuapada and Cuttack respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that on this we remember the freedom fighters who fought for our nation’s independence. People also organise cultural programs and seminars to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom.