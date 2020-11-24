New Delhi: The Government of India on Tuesday blocked as many as 43 mobile apps from accessing by users in India, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

“The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps,” said a release.

“This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” it added.

Here is the list:

Earlier on June 29 this year, the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020, as many as 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.