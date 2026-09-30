INDIA bloc to meet today over SIR, election commission row

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New Delhi: Leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to hold a key meeting in New Delhi today, September 30, to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The meeting is scheduled at the Constitution Club of India and is expected to focus on a coordinated response to concerns raised by opposition parties over the SIR exercise and reported differences within the Election Commission.

A key issue on the agenda is the opposition’s proposed move seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Leaders are expected to discuss a fresh removal motion in Parliament, including the collection of signatures and further steps on the issue.

The bloc is also likely to discuss plans for nationwide protests and public campaigns over the SIR exercise and the Election Commission’s functioning.

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The issue gained further attention after reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on several occasions over SIR-related decisions.

The Election Commission, however, has maintained that differences and observations during institutional deliberations are part of the process and has said that final decisions on the SIR were taken unanimously by the three-member commission.

Several prominent opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, are expected to participate.

Some parties, including the AAP, DMK and BJD, are not attending the meeting.