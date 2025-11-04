India-Belgium strengthen bilateral ties with Third Foreign Office consultations: MEA

Advertisement

New Delhi: The third round of the India-Belgium Foreign Office Consultations was held today in Brussels, co-chaired by Shri Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Ms Theodora Gentzis, President of the Board, Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs of Belgium.

This meeting follows the successful visit of HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium leading an Economic Delegation to India in March 2025. Regular high-level political visits and interactions including the visit of Belgian Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister to India and the External Affairs Minister to Belgium have provided guidance and renewed momentum to bilateral relations.

During the Consultations, the two delegations reviewed the full spectrum of India-Belgium relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral partnership. Key areas discussed included trade and investment cooperation, technology, science and innovation, defence and security, renewable energy, education and people to people relations.

