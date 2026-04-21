India and South Korea Ink $25 Billion Maritime Deal to Boost Shipbuilding

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After high-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on April 21, 2026, India and South Korea struck a major deal to scale up their work together in shipbuilding, shipping, and maritime logistics. At the center of all this is the “India-ROK Comprehensive Framework for Partnership in Shipbuilding, Shipping and Maritime Logistics.” The idea is to bring together South Korea’s world-class shipbuilding know-how with India’s long-term Maritime vision.

One big part of the partnership is India’s plan to buy over 400 vessels in the next few years. The project’s worth works out to around ₹2.2 lakh crore—about $25 billion. India and South Korea are focused on making sure this huge demand actually flows into joint projects rather than going it alone. They want to build a sturdy shipbuilding ecosystem by upgrading Indian shipyards, expanding existing sites, and setting up new facilities like block fabrication units and modern dry docks that can handle both large and specialized ships.

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Beyond infrastructure, The agreement makes a point of investing in people and ideas too. The Korea International Cooperation Agency will join up with India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to roll out specialized training programs. Meanwhile, the Indian Maritime University and Korea Maritime and Ocean University will work together on research into green shipping, autonomous vessels, and smarter port management. With over 320,000 Indian seafarers, building up skills and research means India can offer the global maritime industry a ready pool of talent.

The visit also led to both countries laying out a joint plan called ‘VOYAGES’ (Vision for Operation of Yard Assisted Growth with Efficiency and Scale). Korea’s putting its weight behind India’s port modernization pipeline, backing projects worth $13.3 billion over the next five years. This includes expanding the Vadhvan container port in Maharashtra and building new terminals in Odisha and Gujarat. They’re also teaming up to design and manufacture the next generation of maritime cranes within India.

On top of all the business, the two countries are nodding to their cultural and historical connection. Both leaders are behind joint projects on maritime history, like India’s new National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat. By offering financial incentives through India’s GIFT City for vessel flagging and loosening ownership restrictions, India is opening the door wide for South Korean shipowners and investors to play a big part in India’s rise as a major player in the maritime world.