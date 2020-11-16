New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has always shown the path of peace, humanity, non-violence and fraternity to the whole world, which is now again looking towards our country for this guidance.

“India has always shown the whole world the path of peace, non-violence and fraternity. These are the messages for which the world gets inspiration from India. For this guidance, the world is once again looking towards India,” Modi said in his speech on the 151th birth anniversary of Jain Acharya Vijay Vallabh Surishwar.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also unveiled the 151-inch ‘Statue of Peace’ of Acharya Vallabh via video conference.

Unveiling the statue, the Prime Minister said: “I am fortunate that the country gave me the opportunity to inaugurate the world’s highest ‘Statue of Unity’ of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. And today, I am getting the privilege of unveiling the ‘Statue of Peace’ by Jain Acharya Vijay Vallabh ji.”

Pointing to the ancient India, he said: “Some big saint has been there in our country in every period (of time), who has given direction to our society. Acharya Vijay Vallabh ji was such a saint.”

In a way, Modi said, Acharya Vijay Vallabh ji started a campaign to make India self-reliant in the field of education and laid the foundation stone of many educational institutions in tune with Indian values in states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.