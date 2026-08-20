India Allows Duty-Free Import of 1 Million Tonnes Raw Sugar to Cool Prices Ahead Of Festival Season

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New Delhi: Government of India has announced duty-free imports of 1 million metric tonnes of raw sugar to rein in soaring domestic prices ahead of the festive season.

In a commerce ministry notice issued on August 20, 2026, the Centre said imports will be allowed at zero duty till October 31, 2026. The move comes as sugar prices have surged nearly 40% in the last two months due to lower production and tight supplies.

With demand for sweets and confectionery set to rise during Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra and Diwali, the government is aiming to ensure adequate supply and protect consumers from further price shocks.

This will be India’s first sugar import in nearly a decade. Officials said the price rise was “completely unwarranted” and multiple measures are being taken to control it.

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Along with duty-free imports, the government has also banned sugar exports until September 30 and imposed 15-day stockholding limits on bulk consumers from September 1 to November 30.

The decision is expected to bring some relief to households without hurting mill profitability in the near term.

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