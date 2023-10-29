Independent candidate arrives riding donkey to file nomination in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: As the Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh draws near, candidates continue to race against time to complete their nomination process. However, in a surprising turn of events, some candidates have chosen rather unusual means of transportation to reach the nomination centres.

Priyank Thakur, an independent candidate from the Burhanpur constituency, made quite an entrance by arriving at the election office riding a donkey to submit his nomination form. When asked about his unique choice of ride, Thakur explained saying that all political parties are plagued by nepotism and are turning the public into donkeys; hence he came riding a donkey to file nomination.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Thakur Surendra Singh Shera Bhaiya, who is also running for the Burhanpur Assembly seat opted for a different mode of transport. He left his home with some supporters in a bullock cart and paraded through the city before reaching the Shivkumar Singh Chauraha statue site to submit his nomination papers.

He expressed his concerns about the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the BJP-ruled states, making it difficult for the common people to afford; hence the bullock cart.

Further, Reena Borasi, a Congress candidate from the Sanwer constituency, arrived at the Sanwer Tehsil Election office on a tractor to file her nomination. She emphasized saying that Congress has consistently raised important issues like roads, water, unemployment, health, and the problems faced by farmers.

The deadline for filing nominations in Madhya Pradesh is October 30, with scrutiny scheduled for October 31. Candidates have until November 2 to withdraw their candidature. The upcoming polls for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly are set to take place on November 17.