Independence Day ceremony to be low-key affair at Wagah Border

Bhubaneswar: The Independence Day ceremony at the Wagah-Attari Border will be a low-key affair this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has held a series of meetings with the Amritsar district administration. And in the meetings, the BSF and local administration decided that visitors will not be allowed to witness the parade on August 15 this year.

The Wagah Border has been closed for visitors since March this year just before the nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of the viral infection.

Deputy Commissioner Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Khaira, said, “As per government’s advisory on Covid-19, congregations are to be avoided. Hence, visitors and spectators will not be entertained at during the ceremony on Independence Day.”

Khaira added that Amritsar had been a red zone and the district administration wants to avoid public gatherings so that Covid-19 does not spread further.

“Not just the Wagah-Atari Border, Independence day ceremony in the district will also be a low-key affair with no guard of honour or elaborate ceremony,” he said.

On August 15, the Border Security Force (BSF) will organise a 19-minute ceremony seeing participation of 16 BSF personnel. This will be followed by a closing ceremony and lowering the national flag.

Apart from this, a BSF company has been deployed at border outposts and surrounding areas for security purpose.

