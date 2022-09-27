In a first! Kanpur bans rearing of Pitbull, Rottweiler dog breeds

Kanpur: The Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) House has passed a resolution to ban rearing of the Pitbull and Rottweiler dog breeds in the city.

Anyone found rearing either of the two breeds will be fined up to Rs 5,000 and their ‘pet’ will be confiscated, the resolution said.

Official sources said that the resolution has now been sent to the municipal commissioner, who will issue a formal order in this regard.

After back-to-back incidents of dog attacks, the KMC decided to ban the two breeds considered to be dangerous.

According to KMC sources, if someone is found domesticating or selling canines of these two breeds, they would be penalized and the dog confiscated.

The resolution said that people do not have a large enough residence or farm house to keep the dogs of exotic dreaded species, due to which they come under stress and attack people.

“To protect the public from attack, dreaded Pitbull and Rottweiler breeds are banned from the city limits,” it stated further.

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Suryakant Tripathi, said: “Breeding of dogs of both these species for the purpose of domesticating and trading is prohibited in urban areas. If any person illegally keeps such dogs in the municipal limits, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on them and the dog would also be confiscated.”

After the incidents of Pitbull attacks in Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Meerut, a Pitbull had recently attacked a cow at Sarsaiya Ghat in Kanpur.

The video of the Kanpur incident had gone viral on social media.