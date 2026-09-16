In a First, Indian Army Paratrooper Jumps From Plane With Combat Dog

Advertisement

New-Delhi: In a striking display of military training and coordination, an Indian army paratrooper from Surya command has carried out a tandem parachute jump over Behat Drop Zone in central India, with a dog handler and his combat canine, carrying a full combat load for the very first time.

The Indian Army’s Surya Command, in an X post, said the jump is “believed to be among the first instances of a tandem descent involving a dog handler and his canine”.

“In a remarkable display of courage, precision and combat readiness, a paratrooper of #SuryaWarrior undertook a tandem parachute jump over Behat DZ [drop zone] with a dog handler and his combat canine, carrying a full combat load,” Surya Command said in a post on X.

” , .” In a remarkable display of courage, precision and combat readiness, a paratrooper of #SuryaWarrior undertook a tandem parachute jump over Behat DZ with a dog handler and his combat canine, carrying a full… pic.twitter.com/4S48kbNKCm — SuryaCommand_IA (@suryacommand) September 15, 2026

Advertisement

The exercise highlighted the trust and teamwork between the soldier and his canine partner, while demonstrating the ability of specialized military teams to operate in challenging airborne environments.

Surya Command is the Indian Army’s Central Command, headquartered in Lucknow. The command is responsible for the Army’s operations in the central sector and covers a large area across northern and central India.

The dramatic sight of the paratrooper and his canine partner descending from the aircraft also highlighted the changing nature of military training, where traditional capabilities such as trained dogs are combined with modern airborne techniques.

Such exercises are intended to improve preparedness and ensure that specialised teams can operate effectively in challenging environments. The successful coordination between the paratrooper and the combat dog serves as a powerful example of discipline, teamwork and trust within the armed forces.