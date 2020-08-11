In A 1st, Empire State Building To Light Up; Indian Tricolour To Be Hoisted At US Times Square On Independence Day 2020

New Delhi: For the first time ever, the Indian Tricolour will be unfurled at the iconic city of New York in USA. A group of Indian origin people in the US will hoist the India’s National Flag at the Times Square this independence Day.

In an official statement, the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state regions of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said, “It will be the first time ever that India’s tricolour will be unfurled at the iconic venue in all its glory.”

The FIA added that this year’s Independence Day celebrations will include illuminating the Empire State Building in hues of the tricolour – orange, white and green on August 14, i.e. the eve of Independence Day.

“The Times Square flag hoisting ceremony is a testament to the Indian-American community’s growing patriotism and is a fitting tribute to the FIA which is celebrating its golden jubilee year,” the organisation said.