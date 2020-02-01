Shaheen Bagh firing
Pic Credit: ANI

In 2nd incident, man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh; detained

By IANS

New Delhi, Feb 1: Two days after a youth opened fire on the anti-CAA protesters here, a similar incident happened on Saturday as a man fired bullets in the air in Shaheen Bagh area — a key site of the protests. The police have detained the man.

Following the incident, there was panic and anger in the area where an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest has been underway for over a month.

A police officer present at the spot said “three bullets were fired in the air. The man has been identified as Kapil, a resident of Dullupura village.”

The man has been taken away by the police amid tight security to an unknown place where he is being questioned, a police officer told IANS.

The crowd wanted to rough up the youth but the police prevented the situation from getting out of hand. The people also raised slogans against the police.

On Thursday, a youth opened fire with a country-made .315 bore pistol when the Jamia students were to start their march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Rajghat. It left a journalism student, Shadab, with injuries on his arm.

