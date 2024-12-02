“Impossible to pre-program any kind of favouritism”: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on viral video of EVM hacking

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Monday spoke on the viral video of the Electronic Vending Machine (EVM) and said that the machines could not be tampered with and further added that it was impossible to pre-program any kind of favoritism.

Speaking to ANI, the leader said “EVMs can never be tampered with. Do understand there are technical experts in the committee that source a code which is audited by independent experts before each election. There are mock polls with over 1,000 voters that are conducted, allowing political parties to verify that the voting patterns are recorded accurately. Hence it is impossible to pre-program any kind of favoritism. For all those who talk about insider tampering before election day, I want to say that EVMs are stored in secure strong rooms with 24×7 CCTV surveillance and armed security for multiple agencies. There is no question of any Bluetooth Wi-Fi accessibility, so there is no question of hampering.”

Earlier. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya said that he had filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police against the person who’s video went viral where he was seen making false and unsubstantiated claims to hack and tamper the EVMs.

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya said “I have also complained about the viral video. Mumbai police has also registered an FIR. Along with this, I have also requested the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the regulators that this hacker or this person who is telling this had also posted the same on social and digital media in a similar way during the 2019 elections. I have requested the Election Commission and Mumbai Police that this video or the so called sting operations done by the people should also be investigated and action must be taken against them as well.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Electoral office posted a tweet mentioning the false claims made regarding the EVMs.

“False Claim Regarding EVM: A video was shared by some Social media users where a person is making false, baseless and unsubstantiated claims to hack and tamper EVMs in Maharashtra elections by isolation of EVM frequency,” the tweet read.

