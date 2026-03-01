IMD warns of above-normal temperatures, increased heatwaves across India from March to May

Advertisement

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heat wave days across several parts of the country during the upcoming hot weather season from March to May.

The warning comes after an early onset of heat was observed around mid-February this year. According to the latest seasonal outlook, maximum temperatures are very likely to remain above normal over most parts of India during the three-month period. However, certain areas of northwest and central India may experience normal to below-normal daytime temperatures.

Minimum temperatures are also projected to stay above normal across most regions. Parts of the southern peninsula and isolated pockets in other areas may witness normal to below-normal night temperatures.

It is indicated that an above-normal number of heat wave days over east and east-central India, several parts of the southeast peninsula, and some regions of northwest and west-central India between March and May. In March, isolated pockets of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh are expected to record more heat wave days than usual.

For March specifically, maximum temperatures are likely to remain in the normal to below-normal range over many regions. However, northeast India, adjoining eastern areas, parts of the western Himalayan region, central India, and sections of the peninsula may see above-normal daytime temperatures. Night temperatures during the month are expected to be above normal in most parts of the country, except sections of northwest India, the southern peninsula, and areas along the east coast, where minimum temperatures may remain normal to below normal.

Advertisement

Rainfall in March is predicted to be normal to above normal across many regions. Northeast India and parts of northwest and east-central India may experience below-normal rainfall.

Climate data indicate that late-winter warming and rising pre-monsoon temperatures accelerated in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Since 2010, early heat events have become more frequent and intense, with several years after 2015 ranking among the warmest on record.

Experts attribute the rising trend to long-term global warming, reduced winter precipitation, fewer strong western disturbances, and changes in land-atmosphere interactions. Rapid urbanization and the urban heat island effect have further contributed to regional warming.

Rising temperatures are expected to impact water availability, power generation, and public health, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses in the coming months.