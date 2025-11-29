IMD issues red warning in parts of TN, Puducherry as Cyclone Ditwah approaches

Advertisement

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as Cyclone Ditwah approaches closer to the coastal areas.

IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated spots, likely over Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu districts, and the Puducherry-Karaikal region.Strong winds and rainfall have already hit the coastal areas of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

In the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, excess water from the city and suburban areas flowed toward the Port Trust coastal zone and mixed with the sea due to heavy rainfall.The sea there has been experiencing unusual turbulence. Marine algae and similar vegetation from the seabed are being washed ashore in significant quantities due to intensified sea activity

. The district administration has advised the public to stay alert due to the heavy rain and sea turbulence, and to avoid visiting coastal areas unless necessary.

IMD has stated that Cyclone Ditwah is likely to move North-Northwest (NNW) and will approach the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh coasts by tomorrow.

The cyclone will come within 25 km of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has set up 6000 camps all over the state, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said on Saturday.

Advertisement

“We have placed as many camps for people to stay in the cyclone-affected areas. As of now, we have set up 6000 camps all over Tamil Nadu, but people have come in very small numbers… Rain (clouds) is now moving from Ramanathapuram district towards the coastal districts, and there is not much impact due to the rain,” KKSSR Ramachandran said.

The Minister further informed that rainwater has affected the paddy cultivation in the delta districts of the Cauvery River. The Minister said that the government will also provide compensation to farmers.

“In the Delta Districts, paddy cultivation is affected due to flooding from rainwater. We expect it to drain within 2 days, and once it does, we will calculate the loss and provide compensation to farmers,” he said.The Minister further informed that 28 teams of both NDRF and SDRF have been deployed to provide relief to civilians.

“We have 28 teams of both NDRF and SDRF deployed. We have asked an extra 10 teams. They are also coming through the flight now. We have also asked the Coast Guard for help if any disaster happens,” he said.

Cyclone Ditwah, which is expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry tomorrow evening, has killed 123 people in Sri Lanka with another 130 reported missing.The extreme weather system has destroyed nearly 15,000 homes across the country, sending almost 44,000 people to state-run temporary shelters, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Saturday.

(ANI)