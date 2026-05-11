IMD issues Orange Alert due to adverse weather conditions for May 12-13 in Uttarakhand

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Dehradun: The Meteorological Department issued orange alert for May 12 and 13 due to the possibility of rain and bad weather conditions in several parts of the state today. It also said that such weather conditions are likely to be experienced in hilly areas.

As per ANI a report, the Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has appealed to pilgrims and tourists visiting the Char Dham Yatra to stay updated with the latest weather information and travel carefully.

The Garhwal Commissioner said devotees should remain extra cautious while planning their journey on May 12 and 13 as weather conditions may affect travel in the hills. He advised pilgrims to avoid unnecessary travel during this period and, if possible, continue their journey after the weather improves for a safer and more comfortable experience.

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He also requested tourists and pilgrims to follow all guidelines issued by the administration and local authorities during the yatra. According to officials, sudden rainfall and changing weather conditions may impact road connectivity in some areas.

According to the reports, the administration has also asked travellers to stay updated with weather conditions before starting their journey and cooperate with authorities to ensure a safe and smooth Char Dham pilgrimage.