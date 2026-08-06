IMD issues high rainfall alert for next 24 hours in Uttarakhand

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Dehradun: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued high alert for rainfall which can witnessed in heavy to very heavy variant for the next 24 hours.

Following the forecast, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed all admistrations of the districts and emergency response agencies to stay alert and be ready for action in any rain related incidents.

The forecast warns that this weather condition alert may trigger landslides, flash floods, rising river levels, and road blockages, particularly in the state’s hilly districts.

Authorities have advised public to avoid unnecessary travel and monitor weather advisory that has been issued.

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As part of the preparedness measures, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and other emergency teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas.

Officials are monitoring river levels and landslide-prone zones round the clock to minimise the impact of any adverse weather conditions.

As a precautionary measure schools and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun have also been closed.

Uttarakhand is always vulnerable to monsoon related disasters and has witnessed multiple cases of landslides and flashfloods in the past monsoon seasons.