IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for several states for next four days, check details
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for several states/UTs for the next four days.
The weather warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for July 8 to July 11.
Below is the heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued by IMD:
8 July:
- Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat region, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.
- Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.
- Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea. Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely Northeast Arabian Sea along & off north Kerala-Karnataka-MaharashtraGujarat coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
9 July:
- Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, JammuKashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, HaryanaChandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Gujarat state; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra.
- Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal.
- Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea. Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely Northeast Arabian Sea along & off Karnataka-Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
10 July:
- Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Gujarat state and Konkan & Goa.
- Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal.
- Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea. Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely Northeast Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
11 July:
- Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gujarat Region and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.
- Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.
- Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.