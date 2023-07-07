IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for several states for next four days, check details

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for several states/UTs for the next four days.

The weather warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for July 8 to July 11.

Below is the heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued by IMD:

8 July:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat region, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea. Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely Northeast Arabian Sea along & off north Kerala-Karnataka-MaharashtraGujarat coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

9 July:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, JammuKashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, HaryanaChandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Gujarat state; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea. Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely Northeast Arabian Sea along & off Karnataka-Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

10 July:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Gujarat state and Konkan & Goa.

Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Westcentral & Southwest and adjoining parts of Eastcentral Arabian Sea. Squally weather speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely Northeast Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

11 July: