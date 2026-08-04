IMD issues heavy to heavy rainfall alert in several states, warns of thunderstorm and flooding

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New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warning several states amid active monsoon season in the country.

According to the IMD, the states that have received warning for heaviest rainfall are Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim

Parts of southern India will also receive heavy rain in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

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The states will be receiving thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, waterlogging, and possible flooding in low-lying areas, the weather department says.

Authorities suggest people to avoid unnecessary travel during this heavy rain condition and monitor weather updates regularly.