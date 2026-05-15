IMA condemns NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, seeks immediate action against NTA and culprits

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New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has condemned the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demanded immediate action against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and all those involved in compromising the integrity of the examination process.

In a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the IMA expressed “profound concern and deep disappointment” over the developments surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was cancelled following allegations of large-scale paper leaks and irregularities.

“We, the Office Bearers of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), New Delhi, express our profound concern and deep disappointment over the developments surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which has been severely affected by allegations of large-scale question paper leakage and compromise of the examination process,” the letter stated.

The IMA pointed out that NEET-UG had faced repeated controversies in the last four years, including cancellation on two occasions due to paper leaks and examination irregularities.

The association said more than 22.5 lakh students appeared for the examination this year across over 551 cities and 5,500 centres, adding that the recurring controversies had caused “immense mental trauma, stress, hardship, and uncertainty” for students and their families.

The IMA urged the Centre to decentralise the conduct of the examination by involving states and Union Territories under a transparent framework and recommended shifting NEET-UG entirely to online mode to reduce the possibility of paper leaks.

The medical body also sought a credible and time-bound CBI investigation, strict punishment for those involved, fast-track courts for daily hearings, advanced technological safeguards, and counselling support for affected students and parents.

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“The medical profession is built upon ethics, trust, and credibility. Therefore, the process of selecting future doctors must uphold these very same principles,” the IMA said.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination would be conducted on June 21.

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan assured students that the government would not allow malpractice to recur and said the Centre remained committed to protecting the interests of students.

“Our topmost priority is the future of the students, and the government is sensitive towards their hard work and efforts. We will not let malpractice happen this time,” he said.

Pradhan also announced that from next year, NEET-UG would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode as part of reforms aimed at improving transparency and preventing examination irregularities.

The National Testing Agency later confirmed the June 21 re-examination date in an official post on X and advised candidates to rely only on official communication channels for updates.