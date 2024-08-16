IMA announces nationwide closure of non-emergency services to protest against Kolkata sexual assault-murder case

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a 24-hour nationwide closure of non-emergency services on August 17. The suspension will begin at 6 am Saturday and will continue till Sunday morning.

This suspension is a part of the protest against the sexual assault and murder case of a post-graduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Informing about the protest, the IMA said that all essential services will be maintained. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service.

Reportedly, the decision of implementing a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services was made following a meeting with the state branches of the IMA.

It is worth mentioning here that nationwide protests by doctors are underway against the rape-murder case in the capital city of West Bengal. The body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata under mysterious circumstances at night of August 9.

The autopsy reports revealed horrific things about the sexual assault and brutal murder case. As per the reports, the victim was bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips.

Furthermore, at least 150 mg of semen was found in the body of the deceased doctor. As one man cannot release so much of semen, it has been suspected that the deceased doctor might was gang-raped.

During the investigation, the cops arrested, one Sanjoy Roy in connection with the case. Reportedly, he is a civic volunteer who is not associated with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital but used to frequently visit the place.

Presently, the case has been given to CBI and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Delhi is already in Kolkata, accompanied by forensic and medical experts, and has begun the investigation into the case.