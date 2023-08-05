Illegal weapon manufacturing unit busted: Punjab Police

New Delhi: An illegal weapon smuggling module operating from Madhya Pradesh has been busted by the Counter Intelligence team. Two persons were arrested and 17 pistols and 35 magazines were recovered in this connection. ANI tweeted about it on Saturday.

In a major breakthrough, the Counter Intelligence team busted an illegal weapon smuggling module operating from Madhya Pradesh. They were involved in manufacturing and supplying weapons to gangs. 2 arrested, and 17 pistols along with 35 magazines recovered: DGP Punjab Police, ANI tweeted.