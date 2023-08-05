Illegal weapon manufacturing unit busted: Punjab Police

The weapons were meant to be supplied to criminal gangs of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravi Balachauria

By Himanshu 0
Illegal weapon manufacturing unit busted

New Delhi: An illegal weapon smuggling module operating from Madhya Pradesh has been busted by the Counter Intelligence team. Two persons were arrested and 17 pistols and 35 magazines were recovered in this connection. ANI tweeted about it on Saturday.

Must Read

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into the lunar orbit:…

PM Modi dials up Prachanda, discusses bilateral cooperation

As per preliminary investigation these weapons were meant to be supplied to criminal gangs of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravi Balachauria, said DGP Punjab Police.

In a major breakthrough, the Counter Intelligence team busted an illegal weapon smuggling module operating from Madhya Pradesh. They were involved in manufacturing and supplying weapons to gangs. 2 arrested, and 17 pistols along with 35 magazines recovered: DGP Punjab Police, ANI tweeted.

You might also like
Nation

Kolkata Police busts child trafficking racket involving around 100 surrogate mothers

Nation

Bihar: Pregnant woman beaten to death over dowry

Nation

3 killed, 17 missing in Uttarakhand’s Gaurikund landslide

Nation

415 individuals duped by company with Nusrat Jahan as director, as per complaint to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans