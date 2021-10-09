Illegal phone-tap case: Mumbai Police summons CBI chief for probe

Mumbai: In what is said to be an unprecedented development, the Mumbai Police has summoned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Subodh Jaiswal for the probe into the illegal phone-tap case, officials said here on Saturday.

Vide an email, the CBI chief has been asked to come here on October 14 for recording his version in the matter which had sparked a massive political row after it leaked out in March this year.

Jaiswal was the Maharashtra Director-General of Police at the relevant time the alleged phone-tapping took place when the former State Intelligence Department was headed by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, during the tenure of the former Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

However, now both IPS officers have been transferred out of the state and Shukla has already recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government had conducted a preliminary enquiry and later appointed a 3-member probe panel to investigate all the phone-tapping cases ordered during the erstwhile BJP-led regime.

