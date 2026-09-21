IIT Bombay student death: Crime branch takes over probe after family’s complaint

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Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the death of Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a second-year student at IIT Bombay, who was found dead in his hostel room.

Police had initially registered a case following a complaint by his father, who alleged that his son had faced harassment and caste-based abuse on campus.

Wakode, a student of the Energy Science and Engineering department, had reportedly been caught using a mobile phone during an examination earlier that day.

IIT Bombay said he had allegedly uploaded the examination question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers.

The institute maintained that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him and that he had been counselled by the instructor and Head of Department.

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His father’s complaint named IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayan Dulla and other officials, alleging caste-based harassment and pressure.

Police subsequently registered a case of alleged abetment of suicide, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

These allegations are under investigation.

IIT Bombay has denied allegations of caste discrimination and said its SC/ST Students and Staff Cell had received no complaint from Wakode regarding caste-based discrimination.

The Crime Branch will now examine the circumstances surrounding his death and the allegations made by his family.