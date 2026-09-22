IIT Bombay removes ceiling fans from hostel rooms,wall-mounted fans installed

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Mumbai: IIT Bombay has decided to remove ceiling fans from all hostel rooms and replace them with wall-mounted fans following the death of student Sahil Wakode.

This comes days after Sahil Wakode, a second-year student at IIT Bombay, died at Hostel No. 4 earlier this month.

The decision to replace ceiling fans across hostel rooms comes after Wakode’s suicide. The institute has begun the process of installing wall-mounted fans in place of the existing ceiling fans.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage has emerged as an important part of the investigation into Sahil Wakode’s death.

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As per sources, Wakode’s movements were captured on CCTV between around 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm on the day of the incident while he was in the examination hall. The footage reportedly shows him bending down to look at something in his pocket when around 15 minutes were still left for the examination to end.

On Monday, September 21, IIT Bombay took another major administrative step in connection with the case. Professor Suryanarayan Doolla was removed from the post of Dean of Student Affairs.

Mumbai Police has also registered an FIR against IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayan Doolla, who was reportedly serving as an invigilator during the examination attended by Wakode. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Wakode’s father.