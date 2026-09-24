IIT Bombay postpones mid-semester exams after Sahil Wakode dies by suicide

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Mumbai: The IIT Bombay on Thursday announced the postponement of all mid-semester examinations scheduled for September 26 and 27, days after a second-year BTech student allegedly died by suicide.

“This is to inform you that the mid-semester examinations earlier scheduled on Saturday, 26 September and Sunday, 27 September are now scheduled on Saturday, 10 October and Sunday, 11 October, with the same timetable, as communicated by Dean AP. Student stakeholders were also consulted before this change was made,” the communication to students read.

The decision was taken after consulting with the student stakeholders and then the notice from the institute was shared.

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The institute said the postponement would give the newly constituted committee which has equal student representation, to prepare a clear and student-friendly Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for invigilators, along with revised rules regarding academic misconduct.

22-year-old Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.