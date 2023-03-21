Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

India logs 699 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

The active cases comprise of 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate is at 98.79 per cent

Nation
New covid cases
New-Delhi: India on Tuesday logged 699 new cases of coronavirus, while the active cases increased to 6,559, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll increased to 5,30,808 with two deaths. While one death was reported by Odisha and another from Kerala.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.91 per cent.

The active cases comprise of 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate is at 98.79 per cent. Also, the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the health ministry, a total of 435 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,41,59,617 in the country.

A total of 92.04 crore tests for detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 97,866 being conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

