Ignored Legal Warnings Trigger ₹10 Cr Defamation Suit by Ritika Puri Over Online Links

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Ritika Puri, the daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, has taken legal action—a ₹10 crore defamation suit in Delhi court—against several people and online platforms. She’s looking for damages, injunctions, and a straight-up apology for a wave of online posts that, she says, wrongly tie her to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

According to her suit, all this kicked off after a coordinated online smear campaign that started around February 22, 2026. Ritika, an investment professional with nearly three decades of experience including a career in Wall Street, says these posts flooded social media and websites—spreading videos, articles, and threads that painted her as somehow connected to Epstein’s crimes.

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She believes this isn’t random; it’s targeted and political, all because her father holds a minister’s post. These lies have hurt her reputation, both professionally and personally, especially in the financial world, and the reach has been global.

On March 6, Ritika’s team sent a cease-and-desist notice, demanding that the defamatory content be scrubbed within three days. As the defendants ignored it, so now she’s asking the court to order the immediate removal, issue a permanent ban against further publications, and grant her ₹10 crore for the damage done to her name.