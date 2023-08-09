If you don’t like, don’t watch tv, SC dismisses PILs to regulate TV news channels

New-Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain two Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions seeking guidelines for regulation of television news channels.

A division bench led by Justice Abhay Oka and Sanjay Karol said that viewers have the freedom to choose whether or not to watch these channels.

Who compels you to watch all these channels? If you do not like them, then do not watch them. When some wrong thing is shown, it is also about perception. Is there not freedom of expression? Even if we say no media trials, how can we stop things on the internet and all? How can we grant such prayers? Who takes it seriously, tell us? There is freedom not to press the TV button,” Justice Oka remarked.

The court also addressed the issue of statements made about judges on social media, saying, “We do not take it seriously. Who will lay down guidelines? Tell your clients not to watch these news channels, and do something better with their time.”

A delhi based advocate Reepak Kansal filed the PIL seeking the formation of a regulatory authority for news broadcasters to address sensational reporting.

The other PIL, filed by filmmaker Nilesh Navalakha and activist Nitin Memane, seeking a media tribunal be constituted to hear and expeditiously adjudicate complaints against media networks and television channels.

(Inputs from Agencies)