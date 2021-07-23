ICSE, ISC results to be declared tomorrow; See details

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the result of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams tomorrow (July 23) at 3 pm.

The students can check their respective results on the official website.

Earlier, CISCE had cancelled the class 10 and class 12 board examination due to COVID 19 pandemic.

As per the evaluation policy for ICSE, the average marks of subjects scored by students in classes 9 and 10 will be taken into consideration. While for ISC, the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in class 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration, including the marks of project work and practical exam.

After the results get released on the website, it will be available via SMS and app.

Students can access the results by visiting www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org

Here’s how students can download the mark-sheet:

On the home page of the Council’s website, click on the link ‘Results 2021’. For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 Examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option. For accessing the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen. For accessing the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen. The instructions to view/print the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

Steps to be followed to receive the results through SMS:

The candidate needs to type his/her Unique DD in the following way, in the message box: ICSE 1234587 (Seven Digit Unique ID) For receiving the ISC Pear 2021 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way:

ISC 123456 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Send the message to the number: 09248082883

The result will be displayed

“The CISCE will endeavour to hold the improvement examinations as expeditiously as possible after the declaration of the results. Subject to the situation remaining conducive and stable and declaration of results in a timely fashion, the improvement examinations should commence before September 1, 2021,” said the CISCE in its affidavit.